Nikki Haley BLASTS the United Nations: ‘The United States ...will remember this day’



A few minutes ago, Dan told you about President Trump’s threat to yank funding from countries who vote to condemn U.S plans to finally move our Israel embassy to its rightful place in Jerusalem. While he was posting that piece, Ambassador Nikki Haley addressed the assembly and not only re-iterated Trump’s position, but also brought up our ridiculous “contribution” to the UN budget. To put it mildly, she brought the hammer down on the whole despicable operation.

The United States will remember this day…. “The United States,” she said, won’t be intimidated or change its plans. But it will “remember this day….” At one point, the UN served a valuable purpose. These days, it’s reminiscent of that scene in Dick Tracy where all of his vulgar, deformed, enemies gather together around one large table. It’s unquestionably, as Dan put it, a “reflexively anti-Israel” organization. Usually, it’s also a reflexively anti-American organization. It’s corrupt, rife with grotesque hypocrisy, and it never fails to legitimize the planet’s worst dictatorships, fascist theocracies, and banana republics. Despite what the left will tell you, Haley’s comments aren’t incendiary and they’re not reckless. They’re long overdue. Amb. Haley says the US "will remember this day in which it was singled out" over Pres. Trump's decision on Jerusalem: "This vote will make a difference on how Americans look at the UN, and on how we look at countries who disrespect us in the UN" pic.twitter.com/SsU75Vb1zR — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 21, 2017

