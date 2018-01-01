Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

A Timeline of Sedition

Obamagate: The Spin of Sedition



“I bought all the presidents men. Figure i needed to brush up on watergate.” —Text message from Lisa Page to her lover, FBI Director of Counter Intelligence, Peter Strozk. With all the memos and hot hair flying around these days in Washington DC, one word that has been noticeably absent is the word SEDITION. According to our laws, Seditious conspiracy occurs when two or more persons conspire to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States and those found guilty shall be fined and/or imprisoned up to 20 years. As defined by Webster’s Dictionary, Sedition is incitement of resistance to, or insurrection against, lawful authority.

Resist. Insist. Persist. Enlist. Resistance. Where have I heard that before? Oh yes, from the leaders and members of the Democrat Party, their activists and supporters, and even Hillary Clinton, who, in an interview with CNN last year, described herself as “part of the resistance.” Her new mantra is Resist. Insist. Persist. Enlist. Yet, the facts show that Hillary was not just a part of the resistance after her campaign, she was actually leading the resistance by having her DNC law firm and opposition research firm contract a foreign agent, Christopher Steele, who then worked with Russians agents to craft a phony dossier—which then was used to initiate a counter intelligence spy operation on the Trump Campaign. In common sense circles, this is called Wiretapping. The Democrats need you to believe it was only multiple extensions of an existing surveillance operation of Carter Page. Yet, these warrants created an unlimited dragnet—affecting any and everyone associated with the Trump campaign. Back in April of 2017, the FISA court found that 85% of the Obama’s FBI and DOJ 704-5 FISA searches were illegal and illegal provided to government outsiders—other wise known as the mainstream media. The withholding or presenting false evidence to the FISA court is in and of itself a crime. Who was in charge of the counter intelligence spy operation? That would be a married man sleeping with a FBI lawyer, and the same man in charge of the Hillary Clinton server/email investigation, Peter Strzok, who not only was all in for Hillary and a Never Trumper, but was the FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Counter Intelligence division. Peter referred to the dossier as an “insurance policy” which would then be used in case Trump won the election. Peter’s boss was James Comey.

James Comey, who lied to congress and leaked federal records to the press, told then president-elect Donald Trump that the dossier was salacious and not verifiable, yet Comey used the unverifiable dossier to obtain FISA warrants. James Comey knew Christoper Steele was a liar, but used this false evidence for surveillance warrants. According to the memo, Comey signed three FISA applications in question on behalf of the FBI, and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe signed one. Sally Yates, then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein signed one or more of the applications on behalf of the Justice Department. “Unwittingly” or likely wittingly, Obama’s DOJ and FBI used false evidence to surveille and #Resist the Trump administration. The FBI and Christopher Steele then used the press to spread a disinformation campaign to build the resistance against the incoming Trump administration, The phony dossier was then used to open a criminal investigation the Trump Administration. The criminal investigator, special counsel Robert Mueller, was assigned by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein….the very same Rod who signed off on a FISA application on behalf of Obama’s DOJ. Each of these conspirators, including the suddenly quiet Barack Obama, need to be held accountable according to the rule of law. Yet, who within our agencies will uphold their constitutional duty to bring these felons to justice? Rod Rosenstein? Laughable. The Democrats have accused Republicans of treason simply for wanting President Obama’s socialist agenda to fail. If anything is treason, then nothing is treason. If intent is written into the espionage statute, then mishandling classified information is legal. The spin of this sedition by elected Democrat leaders, activists and operatives is textbook speak of the radical Left. For in the words of Hillary Clinton’s mentor, Saul Alinsky, “Accuse your opponent of what only you are doing, as you are doing it, to create confusion, cloud the issue, and inoculate voters against any evidence of your guilt.”

Articles with Katy Grimes

Megan Barth is the founder and proprietor of Reaganbabe.com, a nationally recognized political commentator and woman’s advocate. She has appeared on NewsMax TV, One America News Network, America Trends with Dr. Gina, The Blaze Radio, and has regular weekly appearances on a variety of nationally syndicated radio shows.