Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Triggered by a nothingburger.

Peter Daou is outraged about a lame, mildly anti-Hillary, video from Vanity Fair



Vanity Fair’s new video isn’t particularly impressive. It’s not especially funny, the jokes that are there fall flat, and the whole thing is presented in a clunky, awkward, manner. Still, even though it pulls almost all of its punches, it’s about as close to being “anti-Hillary” as a gaggle of lefties is likely to get. You can watch it here: Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Pretty benign, right? Yes, the libs have figured out that Hillary is a millstone around the collective progressive neck. She lost because she was a horrible candidate, 2016 was a major Democrat embarrassment, and they’ve finally realized they backed the wrong horse. They want her to go away and be quiet. At least ...most of them do. There are still true believers out there who will tell you Hillary was a victim. In defiance of all logic and reason, the faithful exist to this very day, eagerly awaiting their next chance to be used and discarded by their queen. Peter Daou is, perhaps, the prime example of this phenomenon. If you’re unfamiliar with Daou, he’s a political consultant, former Hillary adviser, the founder of the disastrous left-wing echo chamber called Verrit.com, and he’s the unofficial President of the “Hillary Clinton, We Love You Fan Club for Life.” He saw that video, and it made him so angry that he suspended his vacation to fire up the rage machine. Repugnant. Sexist. And yet another example of why the problem was less Russia and the GOP but the mainstream media, who treated @HillaryClinton with dripping disdain for the duration of the 2016 election. And for all of 2017. Ugh.



Now back to my break… https://t.co/7CmJBWV5xM — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

I point this out not to show that Daou is overly-sensitive and desperate for a chance to trot out the usual array of “isms.” We all know that’s who he is. I’m more interested in the fact that something so incredibly mealy-mouthed can earn this kind of reaction. It’s a great indicator of how deep in the tank these people really were. If folks like Daou (and the replies to his tweet indicate there are a lot of them) are this upset about a nothingburger of a Vanity Fair joke video, imagine the fits of rage that must consume them on a daily basis. Ex-Clinton adviser: Press was unfair to Hillary

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.