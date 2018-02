Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Well done, Senator Paul

Rand Paul outlines concerns over intel abuses and Mueller investigation - holds his own with Colbert



Regular readers will know that, from time to time, the “Cain gang” disagrees. Sometimes that disagreement is about a particular issue, sometimes it’s about strategy, but more often than not, it’s about one currently serving Senator. I’m extremely hawkish on individual freedoms, deeply disturbed by our current habit of trading liberty for security and am extraordinarily wary of the surveillance state we’re building. As result, I like Rand Paul a lot. I supported him in 2016 and am (like Hillary herself) confidant he could have won. I’d still like to see him in the White House one day.

Concerns about the surveillance state, and questioned the validity of the Mueller investigation My colleague Dan, who is wrong about Paul, well…. not so much. All of that lead-in is to say that, while I’m predisposed to Paul’s way of thinking, I think even those who aren’t will find a lot to like his appearance on last night’s Stephen Colbert show. The Kentucky Senator outlined his views on individual liberty, his concerns about the surveillance state, and questioned the validity of the Mueller investigation - all while holding his own against a notoriously snarky host who despises most of his positions. As he puts it: “My biggest concern is over something that Madison said in the beginning of our country. He said that men are not angels and that’s why we need more oversight of government. Our intelligence community has the ability to listen to every phone call. Every one of your phone calls could be listened to if they wanted to. Every one of your emails can be tracked. Who you who call and how long you speak can be tracked. Every bank transaction can be tracked. So, I think because men are not angels and women are not, either, there could be bias entering into the intelligence community and we have to be very, very careful that someone gives them a check and a balance and that check and a balance should be a judge and warrant.” Paul continued…

“What does that have to do with Mueller? I’m concerned that we’ve given too much power to a prosector. He was supposed to go after Russian collusion. He recorded General Flynn’s phone call and then got him to say something inconsistent with what was recorded in the phone call. Think about it from a personal perspective. If I had 1,000 phone calls from Stephen Colbert, what I could learn, and then if I could interview you, and if you say anything inconsistent with what you said on your private phone calls, I could put you in jail. That would be easy wouldn’t it?” You can watch the entire interview below - and you’ll see Colbert try to grab the last word with an easily refutable point - but it’s telling that even a guy like Colbert has trouble arguing with Paul. If only the GOP had more people like this… Extended Interview: Colbert Talks To Sen. Rand Paul



Here’s more on this from this morning’s Fox and Friends: .@RandPaul: People with bias like Page and Strzok shouldn’t be allowed to search a government database that has America’s information pic.twitter.com/KjUH9ReHuK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 1, 2018





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering