Rand Paul outlines concerns over intel abuses and Mueller investigation - holds his own with Colbert

Regular readers will know that, from time to time, the “Cain gang” disagrees. Sometimes that disagreement is about a particular issue, sometimes it’s about strategy, but more often than not, it’s about one currently serving Senator. I’m extremely hawkish on individual freedoms, deeply disturbed by our current habit of trading liberty for security and am extraordinarily wary of the surveillance state we’re building. As result, I like Rand Paul a lot. I supported him in 2016 and am (like Hillary herself ) confidant he could have won. I’d still like to see him in the White House one day.

My colleague Dan, who is wrong about Paul, well…. not so much.

All of that lead-in is to say that, while I’m predisposed to Paul’s way of thinking, I think even those who aren’t will find a lot to like his appearance on last night’s Stephen Colbert show. The Kentucky Senator outlined his views on individual liberty, his concerns about the surveillance state, and questioned the validity of the Mueller investigation - all while holding his own against a notoriously snarky host who despises most of his positions.

As he puts it:

“My biggest concern is over something that Madison said in the beginning of our country. He said that men are not angels and that’s why we need more oversight of government. Our intelligence community has the ability to listen to every phone call. Every one of your phone calls could be listened to if they wanted to. Every one of your emails can be tracked. Who you who call and how long you speak can be tracked. Every bank transaction can be tracked. So, I think because men are not angels and women are not, either, there could be bias entering into the intelligence community and we have to be very, very careful that someone gives them a check and a balance and that check and a balance should be a judge and warrant.”

Paul continued…