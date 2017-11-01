Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The emerging Cult of Obama, protected by the media, is starting to look a lot like the Cultural Revolution of Chairman Mao

Reversing the Damage Done by Chairman Barack



Friday’s March for Life, 45 years after the Supreme Court legalized abortion on demand, demonstrates how difficult it is to reverse the effects of evil decisions and policies. The fact that complete victory is not immediately at hand does not cause true believers to give up the fight. That’s why thousands will turn out for the 45th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Overturning Marxist or “progressive” policies is a difficult challenge when much of the media and even some prominent members of your own political party are against you. But the economic and financial turnaround under President Trump has already been amazing. Trump’s record of appointing conservative and pro-life judges is also impressive. Some pro-lifers have declared Trump is the most pro-life president in modern history.

Economically, one of Trump’s major challenges is to reverse eight years of Obama selling out our economic base and America’s workers to Communist China Economically, one of Trump’s major challenges is to reverse eight years of Obama selling out our economic base and America’s workers to Communist China. If progress is made here, we may also see progress in other areas, such as reversing the social and cultural breakdown that we see all around us. Sensing a confrontation is in the works, Obama in November rushed over to Beijing to clink glasses with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. The Chinese media hailed the reunion as a meeting of “veteran cadre,” an extraordinary term that means the former U.S. President has been operating as a communist agent or operative. We had warned about this before Obama was elected, when we disclosed his relationship with Communist Party USA operative Frank Marshall Davis. Last year we published two books, Comrade Obama Unmasked and Red Star Rising, explaining the significance of America’s first Marxist president. On January 11, 2018, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross formally submitted to Trump the results of the Department’s investigation into the effect of steel mill product imports on U.S. national security. The Commerce Department notes that, after this submission, by law, the President has 90 days to decide on any potential action based on the findings of the investigation. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has linked U.S. trade policies under Obama and other presidents to the loss of hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs and the resulting economic and social costs. White House documents published by Navarro, in the form of PowerPoint slides, link economic problems to social problems, including a higher abortion rate, more drug use, higher crime, and more homelessness.

China, under Obama, flooded the U.S. with cheap imports, while conducting cyber warfare against America and stealing our technology National security is also an issue. United States Steel Corporation says, “With the completion of the Department of Commerce’s investigation, United States Steel Corporation encourages President Trump to take swift and decisive action. Our nation cannot afford to allow the continued rise of foreign imports that undermine America’s capacity to produce the steel necessary for our country’s national and economic security.” It is fitting, in this context, to note that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is one of the featured speakers at Friday’s March for Life. Ryan understands both the problem of abortion as well as deindustrialization. The 2017 book, Janesville: An American Story, by Amy Goldstein, tells the story of Ryan’s hometown and the destruction of its industrial base. The book helps explain why Trump won the votes of the workers in 2016. The media will claim that Trump’s anticipated actions against China will undermine the global trading system. But remember that China, under Obama, flooded the U.S. with cheap imports, while conducting cyber warfare against America and stealing our technology. Steven W. Mosher, president of the Population Research* Institute! Institute, has written a new book, Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order, explaining the dimensions of the China threat. As Trump is predictably pummeled in the press, think about why Obama’s recent visit with his fellow “veteran cadre,” Xi Jinping, was given such fawning attention. We actually have photographic evidence of Obama meeting with Xi, with reports indicating they went behind closed doors to discuss their strategy against America. Obama’s visit with Xi came “at a time when the Trump administration was attacking China’s economic practices,” noted the British Guardian. But there’s much more to this story. Their closed door meeting smells of collaboration, even collusion. As president, Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill said in a statement, Obama forged “a close and cooperative partnership with President Xi on issues ranging from growing the global economy to combating climate change, and he looks forward to catching up with his former counterpart.” It sure looks like “growing the global economy” benefited China. Nevertheless, Trump receives non-stop abuse while the Obama name is being put on schools, libraries, streets, and highways across the United States. Barack Obama’s birthday has been declared an Illinois holiday. Pro-Obama books are being released with regularity.

Continued below... The emerging Cult of Obama, protected by the media, is starting to look a lot like the Cultural Revolution of Chairman Mao It is increasingly difficult for conservative organizations like America’s Survival, Inc. and conservative personalities to tell the truth about Obama’s legacy. Matt Margolis, author of The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, has been encountering problems since he started promoting his follow-up, the forthcoming, The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. After he took out ads for the book, he was banned from Facebook groups for six days with no explanation. Perhaps the high-tech social media giants are doing to America what the Chinese Communist Party is doing to China. “Under President Xi,” says the group Reporters Without Borders, “Internet surveillance has come to be practiced on an industrial scale and the Great Firewall keeps 750 million Internet users away from foreign news websites. At least 2 million people are employed to censor and spy on them, that is to say, one censor for every 375 Internet users. Several people received jail sentences last year for comments posted online or made during private chats on messaging services.” It looks like Facebook may be testing its own version of the Great Firewall in the U.S., in order to protect Chairman Barack and his legacy. Obama is being transformed into a cultural icon and even mystical historical figure. Negative views are being censored. The emerging Cult of Obama, protected by the media, is starting to look a lot like the Cultural Revolution of Chairman Mao. These Marxists will not give up their power without a fight. In fact, they are expanding their power in an effort to silence our voices. * Edited to include Correction: Steven W. Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org.

