Self-important network that speaks truth to power or something announcing 50 layoffs

Oh, and some of their new “digital initiatives” are not working out, so it’s time to swing the axe :

Let’s not make too much of this, CNN has more than 4,000 employees. But apparently the honchos in Atlanta have decided that’s about 50 more than they need to peddle anti-Trump narratives on a 24/7 basis.

CNN is expected to reduce its staff by a few dozen jobs this week. Vanity Fair, the first media outlet to report Monday on possible layoffs at the cable news network and digital properties, noted that as many as 50 jobs could be affected, but the exact number remained in flux, according to people familiar with the matter. Parent Time Warner was targeting savings on the digital side, the report said. CNN would not confirm the number of jobs that would be affected but acknowledged making restructuring moves. “We’ve been transparent about our strategy,” Matt Dornic, vice president of communications for CNN Worldwide, said. “In order to innovate, grow and experiment, we’ve added more than 200 jobs in the past 18 months. Not every new project has paid off so we will stop some activities in order to reallocate those resources and enable future experimentation.”

This really sounds like an adjustment any business could end up having to make. You try to grow, things don’t work out the way you hoped in every instance, and you have to make adjustments. It does sound like maybe CNN was hiring a little too aggressively to staff these new initiatives, but they would hardly be the first company guilty of that.

That said, when you’re as sanctimonious as CNN about your self-importance and self-assigned courage - even as you continually peddle garbage narratives and push agendas disguised as straight news - you deserve all the derision you get when you stumble.

All I’ll say is this: The less you watch CNN, the smarter you’ll be. If you keep your TV turned off and CNN starts creeping into digital spaces as well, it’s probably time to throw your devices out the window.