How clandestine!

Strzok and Page texted about starting a ‘secret society’ within the FBI after Trump won



I think these two might have been taking themselves just a little too seriously. I actually think I can relate. I tend to have a mission-driven personality myself, and I know how hard it is to accept when all objective facts tell you the mission can’t be accomplished. I’ll find another way! Some way! There has to be a way! Strzok and Page seem to have been so invested in the stop-Trump-at-all-costs mission that even after he won - the very definition of failing to stop him - they weren’t quite ready to process it was time to move on. They’d already compromised the integrity of the FBI by covering up Hillary’s claims while trumping up charges against Trump, so hey. In for a dime, in for a dollar, right?

Trump won? We’re not defeated! Time for a “secret society”! Dude: Two top FBI officials under fire for exchanging anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 election spoke of a “secret society” the day after President Trump’s victory, according to two lawmakers with knowledge of the messages. Peter Strzok—a top counterintelligence official involved in both the Hillary Clinton email probe and FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe—exchanged more than 50,000 messages with senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was romantically involved. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said Monday that among the messages the pair exchanged are references to a “secret society” within the Department of Justice and the FBI. “We learned today about information that in the immediate aftermath of [Trump’s] election, that there may have been a secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI—to include Page and Strzok—that would be working against him,” Ratcliffe said Monday on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“I’m not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the context with which they used those terms,” he added. Gowdy said the “secret society” reference occurred the day after Trump won the presidential election in November 2016. “There’s a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these two supposed to be objective fact-centric FBI agents, saying that perhaps this is the first meeting of the ‘secret society,’” Gowdy said. “So of course I’m going to want to know what secret society you’re talking about because you’re supposed to be investigating objectively the person who just won the Electoral College; so yeah I’m going to want to know,” he said. There is more than a little reason to believe this thinking extended beyond Strzok and Page. During the text exchange when Strzok talked about an “insurance policy” against Trump winning, he referenced a conversation that had apparently taken place in the office of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe is close to FBI Director Christopher Wray, who reportedly told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he would resign if Trump or Sessions fired McCabe. And if Strzok thought that starting a “secret society” was feasible, he must have had some idea who’d be willing to join it. He also must have had some sense that trying to organize one within the culture of the FBI was possible without him risking his job. Remember, at this point Trump had just been elected and James Comey was still the FBI director. Was there good reason for Strzok to believe he could attempt to organize such a thing without fearing reprisals from Comey or McCabe? Was the good reason that he knew the higher-ups at the FBI shared his disdain for Trump and would be willing to let the FBI be used as a political weapon against the commander in chief?

Continued below... Apparently the members of the House know more than we do about how the FBI handled the FISA application on Carter Page, and what role the Steele dossier played in it. They know if the FBI knowingly used unreliable information to get permission to wiretap a Trump campaign official. But they still haven’t had the opportunity to question Strzok and Page under oath. And they still haven’t revealed to the public everything they saw in those FISA documents. Here’s how it looks to me as we stand right now: The FBI intentionally spiked charges against Hillary for her felonious gross negligence in the handling of classified material, on orders from Barack Obama via Loretta Lynch. And they allowed the entire investigation to be manipulated to ensure no charges would be filed. The FBI launched an investigation of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia based entirely on false information from a dossier prepared by an oppo researcher paid by the Clinton campaign. That investigation continues to this day, hanging as a dark cloud over the Trump presidency even though it’s based on nothing factual whatsoever. At least these two employees of the FBI - Strzok and Page - and probably more, were looking for a way to cook up a criminal investigation of Trump, regardless of how flimsy the rationale. The behavior of the FBI and the Justice Department - stonewalling and dragging their feet over subpoena compliance - is consistent with the theory that these things were going on and they don’t want it exposed. Rob told you yesterday about the dog-ate-my-homework claim that five months’ worth of texts between Strzok and Page can’t be found. Let me ask you a question: If someone under investigation by the FBI made that claim about his texts, do you think the FBI would just throw up its hands and say “OK”?

The FBI and Justice are trying so hard to hide the facts here You know the answer. The FBI and Justice are trying so hard to hide the facts here, I can only come up with one theory for why they seem willing to die on this hill: That the wrongdoing they desperately don’t want exposed is that of none other than Barack Obama. I suspect that Obama was personally much more involved with all this than anyone has even speculated thus far, and that if we saw everything there is to see, there would be no way to protect him, his reputation or his legacy from the clear and obvious fact he was misusing the FBI for partisan political purposes. But if I’m wrong, FBI, then produce all the texts and all the other documents and prove it. But here’s the thing about that: When a document serves the agenda of these people, they tend to leak it. When it doesn’t, they move Heaven and Earth to hide it. Which one are they doing right now? Exactly.

