Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Putting the lie to Lynch

Strzok—Page texts indicate that Lynch knew—in advance—that Hillary would face no FBI charges



Throughout the James Comey-led investigation into Hillary’s secret email server, her mishandling of classified material, her lies to Congress, and her complete disregard for national security, Loretta Lynch and the Obama administration maintained a single talking point. They would abide by whatever the FBI decided to do. If charges were recommended, charges would be pressed. ...And they supposedly had no idea how the whole thing would shake out. More than likely, given Obama’s favorite deflection, they’d learn of the FBI’s decision the same way the American people did: “by watching the news.”

Frankly, I never bought that line, and I don’t know how anyone could be naive enough to do so. At the time, I wrote: “Obama owns his DOJ like Blofeld owns his white kitty.” Whether it was being run by Lynch or Holder, it was obvious to many observers that the DOJ had been corrupted in favor of the White House occupant. So, it never made any sense for anyone to believe that Lynch and the President were unaware of what was happening with the Clinton case. Now thanks to a series of miraculously not-deleted text messages, we know that Lynch knew - in advance - that no charges were forthcoming. The communications are between infamously anti-Trump FBI investigators Peter Strzok And Lisa Page. You may recall them from the “insurance policy” discussion. From the AP: In another exchange, the two express displeasure about the timing of Lynch’s announcement that she would defer to the FBI’s judgment on the Clinton investigation. That announcement came days after it was revealed that the attorney general and former President Bill Clinton had an impromptu meeting aboard her plane in Phoenix, though both sides said the email investigation was never discussed. Strzok said in a July 1 text message that the timing of Lynch’s announcement “looks like hell.” And Page appears to mockingly refer to Lynch’s decision to accept the FBI’s conclusion in the case as a “real profile in courag(e) since she knows no charges will be brought.”

You’ll recall that June 27 was the day Lynch had that mysterious Clinton rendezvous on a Phoenix runway. A few days later we have this message. A week after that, Comey lays out Clinton’s many crimes, but decides not to proceed with criminal charges. That’s incredibly damning, not just because it indicates Lynch knew that no charges were forthcoming, but because it puts the lie to months of administration claims. They swore up and down that they had no idea what was happening at the FBI. They promised there was no bias, no collusion, and no meddling. That tarmac meeting was just to discuss the grandkids. Now we know that Lynch was aware there would be no charges. Given her closeness with the President, if she knew it, you can bet the farm that Obama knew. Of course they’d accept whatever the FBI recommended, because they already knew what that would be. Here’s one last point for the conspiracy-minded. We mentioned earlier that 5 moths of text messages between Peter Strzok And Lisa Page - from December 2016 to May 2017 - were not “preserved.” If you’re among those who believe that was done on purpose, you have to wonder: If something this bad is in the stuff you’re able to see, what was in the messages that have mysteriously vanished?

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.