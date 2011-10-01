Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Fractal Wrongness of Leftist Ideology



What is fractal wrongness? Let’s begin with a fractal. A fractal is a geometric pattern that repeats itself at every level of magnification. Mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot introduced fractal geometry in 1975 and defined a fractal as “a geometric shape that can be separated into parts, each of which is a reduced-scale version of the whole.” This means that a fractal is a self-similar never-ending pattern that repeats itself at different scales. The famous Menger sponge is a fractal in math. Fractals in nature are trees, rivers, lightning bolts, and crystals. Russian nesting dolls are fractals. In computer science fractals are images that are the same at any level of scale which means that it is impossible to determine how much the image is zoomed by simply looking at it.

Fractal wrongness is the state of being wrong at every conceivable scale of resolution - the person’s entire worldview is wrong. The political Left has decided that anyone who disagrees with their platform of political correctness, moral relativism, and historical revisionism is fractally wrong. Fractal wrongness explains why the Left views the entire worldview of conservatives as wrong, deplorable, and contemptible. Leftism, like any orthodoxy, has embraced its tenets with religious zealotry and a tyrannical demand for conformity that ignores obvious contradictions in its own narrative. Leftists, who pride themselves on being tolerant, are hypocritically intolerant of anyone who embraces a world view that differs from their own. Leftist faux tolerance only tolerates those who look different - it does not tolerate those who think differently. This presents a philosophical inconsistency that Leftism solves with Leftist Newspeak, the official language of the Left. Newspeak is the language of George Orwell’s dystopian city Oceania described in his classic novel 1984. Newspeak is the language of official propaganda in Oceania that was created to replace Oldspeak - standard English. Newspeak replaces the meaning of a familiar word with its unfamiliar opposite. The key to translating Newspeak is thinking in opposites. Leftist Newspeak is the language of opposites that imitates taqiyyah - deliberately lying or obfuscating to further Islam. The Islamic world understands the word peace to mean when all the world is Islamic. The Western world understands the word peace to mean pluralism, tolerance, and the absence of conflict. Leftist Newspeak interprets peace as manifest when all the Western world embraces Leftism. Taqiyyah and Leftist Newspeak share an intentional replacement of one set of meanings for another. Leftist Newspeak is the language of contronyms. A contronym is a word with two opposite meanings. The word sanction is a contronym that can mean to ratify or its opposite to penalize. The word oversight can mean to supervise or its opposite to overlook. Speaking the ambiguous language of opposites can be very misleasding politically because words matter.

Barack Obama deliberately transformed standard English from Oldspeak to Newspeak Barack Obama deliberately transformed standard English from Oldspeak to Newspeak and made Leftist Newspeak the official language in America during his eight year anti-American, pro-Muslim, pro-socialist tenure. The years of Obama’s administration were the years of language ambiguity. Americans are still bewildered by the use of language that no longer means what it used to mean. Leftist “tolerance” means intolerance because it does not tolerate differing ideas. Leftist “free speech” means hate speech because it does not tolerate opposition speech. The confusion, divisiveness, and chaos created by ambiguous Leftist Newspeak is itself a fractal. Let’s review. Fractals are self-similar complex patterns that are created by repeating a simple process over and over in an ongoing feedback loop. Self-similarity is the essence of fractals and the foundation of Ben Rhodes’ infamous echo chamber used to market Obama’s anti-American pro-Muslim Iran deal. The mainstream media deliberately advanced Obama’s deceitful deal in a never-ending pattern that repeated itself on television, radio and the Internet in an ongoing feedback loop. Obama’s Leftist echo chamber is a fractal in politics. The divisiveness and bifurcation of America along political lines has been advocated by Obama’s fractal socialist politics and the insistence that any opposition to his Leftist narrative is fractally wrong. The irony, of course, is that acceptance of the Leftist narrative requires acceptance of the presuppositions of Leftist Newspeak - the language of opposites. This is how it works. Obama’s campaign promise for hope and change was not spoken in the familiar language of Oldspeak understood to mean the American dream. Obama was speaking Leftist Newspeak - the language of opposites. Obama’s hope and change was Newspeak for the radical socialism codified in Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. Obama’s Leftist intention to destroy the capitalist infrastructure of American democracy and replace it with socialism requires acceptance of the Leftist assumption that the current capitalist infrastructure of the Constitution/democracy needs to be replaced.

Continued below... If conservatives allow the Left to continue to frame the debate then conservatives are always playing defense If conservatives allow the Left to continue to frame the debate then conservatives are always playing defense because they have been snared by Alinsky’s Rule #12: pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. President Donald Trump is the chosen target that Obama’s ongoing Resistance movement has taken collective action to mobilize against. Further, conservatives cannot allow Obama’s minions to frame the debate because the Leftist assumptions are fractally wrong.



Our Founding Fathers demanded the separation of Church and State to prevent religious discrimination. The Founding Fathers defined Church and State as distinctly separate entities. It was inconceivable in 1776 that a political ideology could ever or would ever be embraced as a religion. Leftist socialism has rejected the authority of traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs and substituted its own political ideology as the new religion and source of authority for millennials in America. Once Leftism was embraced as a religious ideology there was no longer any requirement for facts or objective reality because religion is faith based and not discredited by factual inconsistencies, glaring ambiguities, or the absence of verifiable proof. Leftism had freed itself from the confines of rational scrutiny and could unapologetically proselytize its tenets of political correctness, moral relativism, and historical revisionism. Leftism is a religion disguised as a socio-political movement. Islam is a socio-political movement disguised as a religion. Both are tyrannical totalitarian movements demanding cultish conformity to their tenets. Both are using the language of contronyms to solidify their base and confuse the opposition. Both are determined to destroy America from within and take control of the country.

Leftism and Islamism are both supremacist ideologies that will necessarily battle each other for control The pluralism envisioned by our Founding Fathers embraced differing thoughts, ideas, and behaviors within the legal confines and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. American pluralism did not embrace the fractal wrongness of Leftist socialism, Islamic supremacism, or any other competing ideology designed to destroy America from within. Leftist Newspeak and Islamic taqiyyah are political attempts to disguise the seditious Leftist/Islamist goal of overthrowing Constitutionally elected President Donald Trump. President Trump is very aware of both deceitful languages and intentionally uses his Twitter account to bypass the mainstream media and speak directly to America in the clarity of Oldspeak. President Trump is the target of vicious personal attacks for using Twitter because the frantic Leftist mainstream media is no longer able to control the political narrative using its preferred Leftist Newspeak. Even if the combined efforts and attacks of the Leftist/Islamist axis succeed, Leftism and Islamism are both supremacist ideologies that will necessarily battle each other for control. So, here are the choices facing America today. Do Americans want to live as slaves in a secular Orwellian society ruled by the Leftist political elite? Do Americans want to live in a religious Islamic theocracy ruled by imams and Islamic supremacist sharia law? Do Americans want to preserve and protect their individual freedoms and liberty guaranteed by the wisdom of our Founding Fathers in our Constitution? America rejected the fractal wrongness of supremacist ideologies 241 years ago. We are the United States of America bound by the ideals of liberty and justice for all - the fractal rightness of the American dream. We must recommit ourselves to the ideology of one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. We must reject the languages of contronyms and recommit ourselves to Oldspeak so that we can understand each other and openly debate any and all ideas freely and without fear of reprisal particularly on college campuses. Let us remember our roots and remain the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Linda Goudsmit (Goudsmit.pundicity.com), is a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband, Rob owned and operated a girls clothing store in Michigan for 40 years and are now retired on the beach in sunny Florida. Linda graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, earning a B.A. in English literature. Having a lifelong commitment to learning, she is an avid reader and observer of life. She has shared her thoughts, observations, and philosophy of behavior in her book DEAR AMERICA Who’s Driving the Bus? Linda is currently working on a children’s book series titled Mimi’s STRATEGY that offers helpful problem solving techniques encouraging resourcefulness and critical thinking skills for kids.