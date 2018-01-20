Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Joe diGenova, a former federal prosecutor, connects the dots on former Obama administration Justice Department and FBI officials

The Obama Administration’s ‘Brazen Plot To Exonerate Hillary Clinton’ Starting To

By -- Ginni Thomas, DailyCaller —— Bio and Archives--January 22, 2018

A former federal prosecutor says the truth is starting to seep out about the Obama Administration’s “brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton” and “frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy,” according to an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Joe diGenova, a former federal prosecutor, connects the dots on former Obama administration Justice Department and FBI officials who may have “violated the law, perhaps committed crimes” to politicize law enforcement and surveillance against political opponents.—More…

