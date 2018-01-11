Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Local Globalist "Visioning"

The shoe-horn Strategy of UN Globalist “Visioning”



Our county in northern Virginia is probably one of the most compliant with the dictates of U.N. Agenda 2030. They have been so much ahead, counting on citizens not knowing what they are subscribing to. The District Supervisor urges residents in the New Woodbridge Vision, to “Go Green, Get Your Vision.” The vision, of course, is a smart development plan tailored to local needs but also United Nation’s “vision” of a global social engineering to control every human activity within the parameters they set out of what is and what isn’t sustainable. Pushing smart development, Frank Principi, who was elected in 2008, describes the Vision of a New Woodbridge as a “mixed use, smart growth development that maximizes existing transit and prepares for new options.” This vision is mirroring the vision of U.N. Agenda 2030.

Compliant with the dictates of U.N. Agenda 2030 He describes smart growth as “a mix of residential, commercial, and retail space in close proximity with a range of housing options, utilize compact building design, promote walkability, green space preservation and sustainability,” all for the lofty goal of community collaboration. Frank Principi supports more “town centers for convenience, to combine live, work, eat, and play space.” A population socially engineered in one small area is much easier to control. Most taking points in this pamphlet are found in the U.N. Agenda 2030 stated goals and “visions.” All main roads are congested by non-stop traffic that no politician seems to be able to unclog. The county’s population has increased 40 percent by mostly illegal residents according to the last census report. Principi is looking at other venues such as VRE, HOT lanes, and even “the option of commuting to work via a high-speed catamaran, in under an hour into DC, at a price point competitive with rail and less expensive than HOT Lanes.” Of course a simpler and less expensive economic solution would be to enforce immigration laws in existence and to deport all illegals in the county and to stop bringing in economic refugees from the Middle East and unaccompanied minors from Central America. Most reside in Prince William County because rent is cheaper and can attend public schools at taxpayers’ expense and receive welfare benefits. It is not coincidental that tiny homes and spaces are being pushed around the country, that suburbia is being vilified by city planners, car use is discouraged, bus and light rail use are encouraged, bike lanes are built everywhere, bike riding is heavily promoted, and the traditional home ownership and one-family residences are frowned upon by local globalist planners? Roads in the northern Virginia area are narrowed to make driving more inconvenient and countless speed tables are installed on all streets not necessarily just to slow down traffic but to destroy cars over time, necessitating constant repairs and tune-ups,¬† thus making it more expensive to own and operate a vehicle. Garage parking is very expensive and street parking spaces are harder and harder to find.

Sustainable Development and Sustainable Communities The Planners Network, of which the American Planning Association is a member, states in its principles: “We believe planning should be a tool for allocating resources… and eliminating the great inequalities of wealth and power in society because the free market has proven incapable of doing this.” “Imagine an America in which a specific ‘ruling principle’ is created to decide proper societal conduct for every citizen. That principle would be used to consider regulations guiding everything you eat, the size of home you are allowed, the method of transportation to get to work, what kind of work you may have, perhaps even the number of children you may have, as well as the quality and amount of education your children may receive,” said Tom DeWeese, President of the American Policy Center, speaking about property rights and sustainable development, a code word for societal reorganization and the lynchpin of U.N. Agenda 2030. Principi’s “vision” for Prince William County is but one example of the sustainable development and sustainable communities that have sprung up all over the country and the world. “Sustainable communities encourage [nudge] people to work together to create healthy communities where natural resources and historic resources are preserved, jobs are available, sprawl [suburbia] is contained, neighborhoods are secure, education is lifelong, transportation and healthcare are accessible, and all citizens have opportunities to improve the quality of their lives.” The extent of quality of life improvement is most certainly based on what financial resources and services are left and available to Americans after illegals and other economic refugees had been serviced first. The socialized Obamacare has proven a disaster for access to affordable healthcare and actual delivery of timely and adequate care.

Continued below... “Visioning” committee in Prince William County, led by District Supervisor Frank Principi, seems to follow this global governance philosophy As Richard B. Sanders, State Supreme Court Justice, stated, “Property in a thing consists not merely in its ownership and possessions, but in the unrestricted right of use, enjoyment, and disposal. Anything which destroys any of the elements of property, to what extent, destroys the property itself. The substantial value of property lies in its use. If the right of use be denied, the value of the property is annihilated, and ownership is rendered a barren right.” Globalists blame America’s prosperity as the reason why the rest of the world is in poverty. Their propaganda claims that Americans have become property owners on the backs of the poor and therefore such ill-gotten property and wealth must be re-distributed to the rest of the world by any means necessary. Additionally, it is the global governance opinion that Americans have raped the planet and have caused global warming Armageddon. There is a never ending chorus of elitists, billionaires, politicians, journalists, actors, community organizers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), race baiters, and even priests who are pushing their “vision” of the planet onto the masses and are forcing billions of people to live in socially engineered smart growth communities, the crowded high-rise, mixed use for the sake of convenience tiny spaces of the 21st century. The late Henry Lamb said, “Advocates of global governance are relentless, convinced that their philosophy of social organization is far superior to laissez faire capitalism. They are not deterred by the failure of the Soviet Union, Cuba, and other societies constructed on this government-knows-best philosophy.” And the “visioning” committee in Prince William County, led by District Supervisor Frank Principi, seems to follow this global governance philosophy.

