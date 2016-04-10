Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The FBI and the DOJ cannot investigate themselves

This Obumer Hangover Just Won’t Go Away



One of the primary accusations against President Nixon that caused him to resign was that even though he was never shown to be personally aware of any abuses committed in his name, he fostered an environment that encouraged such behaviour. The truth is finally seeing the light of day. And what do we see? That President Obama was if not personally complicit in the growing list of abuses exposed, he set the tone and offered cover for his minions as they ran amuck trashing the FBI, the CIA, the IRS, FISA, and any other agency that could advance his transformative agenda, secure the nomination for Hillary, and thwart Trump’s nomination, election, and administration.

The weaponization of these powerful government agencies shows an administration determined to steal first a primary then an election. So far emails and messages implicate James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr. Tom Del Beccaro, an attorney and contributor to Forbes said, “Holistic analysis of the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI’s interconnected and ostensible investigations of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump amount to the worst abuse of political power in American history related to elections.’ And “The DOJ [and] the entire Obama administration wound down the Hillary email crisis in time for her to really run for office and then ramped up the attacks on candidate Trump to stop him from being president.” As quoted in an article by Robert Kraychik posted in Breitbart, Del Beccaro continues, “The FBI was sort of just going through the motions with Hillary, and it’s about March or April, and suddenly the election heats up, and Obama goes on TV, and he says, with Chris Wallace, basically, that she didn’t intend to do anything [wrong]; she didn’t want to harm us,” said Del Beccaro. “That’s irrelevant to the crime she committed of possessing classified information in an insecure environment. So he announces this, and once he does, the DOJ and the FBI then change their speed [of] work and the manner in which they’re working, the things that they’re doing, and between April and June, they exonerate her, and what I mean by that is they change the language in the memo as to whether she was doing something wrong from ‘gross negligence’ of a crime to ... ‘extreme carelessness.’ That’s irrelevant. That’s not legal language: ‘extreme carelessness.’” As his evaluation of the situation continued Del Beccaro stated, “Early May, [Obama] endorses her, [and] it’s very rare in our history for a president to endorse in a divided primary within his own party,” said Del Beccaro. “If there wasn’t a sham investigation going on, why would he take a risk endorsing a candidate under investigation by the FBI when on its face she broke the law? His first appearance with her [was] on the afternoon of July 5. You know what happened on the morning of July 5? James Comey goes on TV to exonerate her. This cannot be coincidental.” “Seems pretty much like they knew what they were doing to me, don’t you think?” asked Del Beccaro, rhetorically.

In what may soon be a growing chorus, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has called for a second special counsel to investigate abuse at the Department of Justice and the FBI. This seems like a no-brainer since in any honest or realistic scenario it is obvious that the FBI and the DOJ cannot investigate themselves. When on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World” Gaetz was asked if given Sessions’ recusal he had the authority to appoint such a special counsel. Rep. Gaetz answered, “Of course, he does,” Gaetz replied. “There was no legal obligation for that recusal, and frankly, I don’t even know what the four corners of that recusal are. Here, the accusation is not against Russia. It is against the very agency that Jeff Sessions leads, the Department of Justice, and then some of the senior politicized leadership at the FBI. So he could appoint that special counsel. More than two dozen Republicans have joined me in calling for it, and it is darn time that it happened.” Now is the time to demand accountability. Let the chips fall where they may. It certainly appears as if these wannabe banana boat authoritarians were attempting to corrupt our election process. They succeeded against Bernie. However, once they failed in the general election they are now attempting to orchestrate a coup against the sitting President. We cannot allow this to happen. We must let our representatives and senators know we want a Special Counsel to investigate these abuses. You can use this link to find out how to contact your representatives and senators. Let them know We the People want our country back, we want to drain the swamp, and we want anyone no matter how high prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for trying to undermine our Republic.

Dr. Owens teaches History, Political Science, and Religion. He is the Historian of the Future @

drrobertowens.com

Follow Dr. Robert Owens on Facebook or Twitter @ Drrobertowens / Edited by Dr. Rosalie Owens