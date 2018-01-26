Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Well done

Trump does so well in Davos speech that even NBC reporters are admitting he was ‘at his best’



I’m not exactly sure what the media was expecting. They view everything this President does with a combination of hatred and horror, so they always assume the worst. I guess they thought Trump was going to take the podium at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, lift it over his head like the Incredible Hulk, and smash it over some unsuspecting European-socialist’s toupee. Whether they fear that kind of violent meltdown - or eagerly anticipate it - depends upon how badly they want to see him impeached. Regardless, it was a sad day for pundits and “journalists” who were ready to watch the President fail. Trump’s speech was well-written, well-delivered, and seems to have gone over pretty well. Even news outlets that normally hate him are being forced to admit he did a good job.

President Donald Trump Addresses The World Economic Forum The big takeaway is that President Trump has no plans to drag the country down into some isolationist no-man’s-land. As he says, “America first is not America alone.” His tone toward the world community is friendly, but firm, inviting, but in-charge. In other words, it’s pretty much what you’d expect from any U.S. President - if you’re not secretly hoping to see him implode. You can watch the entire thing here. To skip the long intro bumper, jump ahead to the 20-minute mark.

Continued below... Reaction, even from places that usually trounce him, was generally positive. Here’s NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen. Trump was at his best in Davos speech. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 26, 2018 I didn’t say there was a pivot or that he became president. I thought this was reflective of a desire to reach out to the world more than he has and sounded at times like Obama (America is open for business) and Bush (mutually beneficial trade). — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 26, 2018 Personally, I could have used a little more bombast. Lord knows the nations that have been leeching us for aid deserve it. Still, if the idea was to present a friendly-but-resolved image, I’d say the President did what he set out to do.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.