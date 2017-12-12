Trump rips into ‘little Adam Schiff’ as well as ‘liars and leakers’ Comey, Warner, Brennan, Clapper

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!

I’m not sure what may or may not be going on behind the scenes at the White House, but President Trump just fired off and oddly specific - and (even for him) oddly intense - tweet. It targets California Democrat Representative Adam Schiff, calling him a “liar” and “leaker.” Schiff is currently the senior Dem on the House Intel Committee. The President also ripped other “liars and leakers” like Sen. Mark Warner (Schiff’s Senate counterpart), former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

A: I’d like to see him be a little more creative. Everyone knows “little” should be reserved for Marco Rubio.

B: Adam Schiff was none too pleased, and fired back with the usual talking points:

Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else. https://t.co/lVqQRu2Gjl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2018

Obviously, this could just be another example of Trump’s standard Twitter-bluster. There might not be anything to it at all. But, here’s the thing: As I said, the tweet seems unusually specific. If it has your spider-sense tingling, you’re not alone. Some think it probably refers to an incident back in December, when Schiff denied leaking “non-public” information about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russia-connected lawyer. Others think it has to do with an situation last week, where Schiff may have published an illegal “glimpse” of classified information in a rebuttal to the Nunes memo.