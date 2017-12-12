Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Trump rips into ‘little Adam Schiff’ as well as ‘liars and leakers’ Comey, Warner, Brennan, Clapper

By —— Bio and Archives--February 5, 2018

Trump rips into 'little Adam Schiff' as well as 'liars and leakers' Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper

I’m not sure what may or may not be going on behind the scenes at the White House, but President Trump just fired off and oddly specific - and (even for him) oddly intense - tweet.  It targets California Democrat Representative Adam Schiff, calling him a “liar” and “leaker.”  Schiff is currently the senior Dem on the House Intel Committee. The President also ripped other “liars and leakers” like Sen. Mark Warner (Schiff’s Senate counterpart), former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

He also gave Schiff a nickname.

 

A: I’d like to see him be a little more creative. Everyone knows “little” should be reserved for Marco Rubio.

B: Adam Schiff was none too pleased, and fired back with the usual talking points:

Obviously, this could just be another example of Trump’s standard Twitter-bluster.  There might not be anything to it at all. But, here’s the thing: As I said, the tweet seems unusually specific.  If it has your spider-sense tingling, you’re not alone. Some think it probably refers to an incident back in December, when Schiff denied leaking “non-public” information about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russia-connected lawyer. Others think it has to do with an situation last week, where Schiff may have published an illegal “glimpse” of classified information in a rebuttal to the Nunes memo.

 

Still others are certain Trump is referring to something new - another shoe to drop - though no one seems to know what that might be. Schiff is central to any one of a dozen internet conspiracy theories, so the speculation is running the gamut from completely plausible to absolutely bat-guano insane.

When, and if, something more concrete turns up, we’ll keep you posted.

