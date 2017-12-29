Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Progressive meltdown in 3...2...1...

Trump to Dems: No DACA deal without the wall, and an end to chain migration & lottery immigration

By —— Bio and Archives--December 29, 2017

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Trump to Dems: No DACA deal without the wall, and an end to chain migration & lottery immigration
Democrats are constantly telling us that the United States needs to be more like Canada and Europe.  Whatever the issue, taxes, healthcare, you name it, we’re supposed to strive to be more like those nations they see as our moral and intellectual superiors.  Yet, when it comes to immigration, they’re oddly silent.

Democrats resist every attempt to implement Canadian-style merit-based regulations for those seeking to migrate to our shores

That’s because most of their favorite mild-socialist utopias (at least pre-Merkel) have much tougher immigration standards than we do.

For some reason, and I can’t imagine what that reason might be, Democrats resist every attempt to implement Canadian-style merit-based regulations for those seeking to migrate to our shores. If it were up to progressives, we’d have open borders, limitless chain migration, and absolutely no examination of merit.

Unfortunately for them, the progressive lost the last election.

This is what they’re getting instead:

I haven’t looked at their reactions yet, because I already know what they are.  This is exactly the sort of thing that sends the left into apoplectic fits.

Oh ok. Here’s just one of their reactions…

For now, no one knows if Trump can really stick to this, or if it’s an example of his “demand big, settle small” strategy.  A month ago, I might have argued that immigration reform was a dead issue.  However, on the heels of his tax win, it’s possible that we’re witnessing something of a momentum shift.

Time will tell.

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: