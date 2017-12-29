Trump to Dems: No DACA deal without the wall, and an end to chain migration & lottery immigration

Democrats are constantly telling us that the United States needs to be more like Canada and Europe. Whatever the issue, taxes, healthcare, you name it, we’re supposed to strive to be more like those nations they see as our moral and intellectual superiors. Yet, when it comes to immigration, they’re oddly silent.

Democrats resist every attempt to implement Canadian-style merit-based regulations for those seeking to migrate to our shores

That’s because most of their favorite mild-socialist utopias (at least pre-Merkel) have much tougher immigration standards than we do.

For some reason, and I can’t imagine what that reason might be, Democrats resist every attempt to implement Canadian-style merit-based regulations for those seeking to migrate to our shores. If it were up to progressives, we’d have open borders, limitless chain migration, and absolutely no examination of merit.

Unfortunately for them, the progressive lost the last election.

This is what they’re getting instead:

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

I haven’t looked at their reactions yet, because I already know what they are. This is exactly the sort of thing that sends the left into apoplectic fits.

Oh ok. Here’s just one of their reactions…

For now, no one knows if Trump can really stick to this, or if it’s an example of his “demand big, settle small” strategy. A month ago, I might have argued that immigration reform was a dead issue. However, on the heels of his tax win, it’s possible that we’re witnessing something of a momentum shift.

Time will tell.