USA Today: A single renter with no kids will see a $1800 increase! ...Oh, and he makes a $1 Million



Earlier we talked about the left’s year-long plan to paint the GOP tax bill as a grotesque monstrosity. 80% of the American people will get a tax cut, but Democrats are desperate to pretend that every “average Joe” in the country is getting stiffed by the GOP “man.” So you can bet that, at every opportunity, they’re going to roll out some sort of outlier - a person negatively impacted by the bill who will act as their poster child du jour. To get the ball rolling, USA Today decided it was time to moan about someone who will see a tax hike. According to their Twitter feed, a “single renter with no kids” is going to see a tax hike of $1800. That’s certainly nothing to sneeze at, but the devil is in the details

Wait a minute! He’s making a million dollars a year! You may want to look at this poor, downtrodden soul’s income before you cue the weepy violins. (See Below) Wait a minute! He’s making a million dollars a year! He’s one of those filthy one-percenters that Nancy Pelosi and Michael Moore are always crabbing about. What happened to “the rich don’t pay their fair share?” Look. I’m on record - repeatedly - saying that I would have liked to have seen a 100% inarguable across-the-board cut. I would have like to have seen the end of the progressive tax scheme, the repeal of 16th Amendment, the institution of a fair tax, or a microscopic flat tax. I’d love the millionaire in USA Today’s example to pay as little as possible. I also wanted a 0% corporate rate. I didn’t get what I wanted, but what I got is a step in the right direction. ....And if outlets like USA Today are going to “help” Dems by providing these sorts of examples for the next year, I’d say Republicans are going to be in good shape.

