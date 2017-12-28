Vanity Fair apologizes for insulting Hillary - after liberals melt down and start cancelling subscri

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--December 28, 2017
Yesterday we talked about the Vanity Fair “New Year’s Resolution” video. It was little more than a very mild rebuke of Hillary Clinton’s need to stay in the spotlight. It wasn’t even particularly funny, and it was nothing compared to the beating that any Republican takes on a daily basis. However, it offended the delicate sensibilities of Democrats everywhere.
Someone had spoken words that dared question the Queen, and they had to be punished.
If you missed it, here it is:
Yes, that little dollop of weak-sauce sent lefties into a rage-fuelled tizzy. After Hillary superfan Peter Daou tweeted about the “repugnant” and “sexist” comedy bit, a #CancelVanityFair hashtag started trending. Progressive snowflakes (and organizations) spent the day trying to virtue-signal their way to maximum moral superiority over ...a magazine that almost always parrots their opinions.
#CancelVanityFair I would imagine those millenia females prefer someone like DT or Bernie who doesn't GAF about women's rights that .@HillaryClinton fought most of her life for. The struggle for women's equality and respect is real.— Resist4Humanity (@deejay90192) December 27, 2017
A sad day just got sadder. #DoBetter pic.twitter.com/WKmXiiA1Yt
I just now cancelled my @VanityFair #VanityFair subscription. I’m not going to link to the vapid feature because they don’t deserve more clicks. But it’s condescension and #misogyny and so, so tone deaf. @HillaryClinton deserves our respect, not this mess. #CancelVanityFair pic.twitter.com/pnh94j5tGT— Sybill Resists (@ProfSybill) December 27, 2017
Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017
Fearing that the backlash was spiraling out of control, Vanity Fair apologized yesterday, saying “It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark.”
3 things:
Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017
