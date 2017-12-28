Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

A grave offense to her majesty

Vanity Fair apologizes for insulting Hillary - after liberals melt down and start cancelling subscri

By —— Bio and Archives--December 28, 2017

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Vanity Fair apologizes for insulting Hillary - after liberals melt down and start cancelling subscriptions
Yesterday we talked about the Vanity Fair “New Year’s Resolution” video.  It was little more than a very mild rebuke of Hillary Clinton’s need to stay in the spotlight. It wasn’t even particularly funny, and it was nothing compared to the beating that any Republican takes on a daily basis.  However, it offended the delicate sensibilities of Democrats everywhere. 

Someone had spoken words that dared question the Queen, and they had to be punished.

If you missed it, here it is:

Continued below...

Yes, that little dollop of weak-sauce sent lefties into a rage-fuelled tizzy.  After Hillary superfan Peter Daou tweeted about the “repugnant” and “sexist” comedy bit, a #CancelVanityFair hashtag started trending. Progressive snowflakes (and organizations) spent the day trying to virtue-signal their way to maximum moral superiority over ...a magazine that almost always parrots their opinions.

Fearing that the backlash was spiraling out of control, Vanity Fair apologized yesterday, saying “It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark.”

3 things:

  1. As I wrote yesterday, this just goes to show how deep in the tank these outraged Hillary fans are.  Their anger appears endless, they seek revenge upon any one who dares mock the object of their adulation, and God help us all if they ever return to power.  Their vengeance will be merciless.
  2. Vanity Fair should not have apologized. The video may not be funny, but it’s also inoffensive.  It’s middle of the road white bread comedy.  If progressives hate it so much that they abandon their alleged love of free speech, the problem is theirs, not the magazine’s.
  3. It’s always fun to watch the left eat its own, and President Trump seems to agree…

 

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: