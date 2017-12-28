Vanity Fair apologizes for insulting Hillary - after liberals melt down and start cancelling subscri



Yesterday we talked about the Vanity Fair “New Year’s Resolution” video. It was little more than a very mild rebuke of Hillary Clinton’s need to stay in the spotlight. It wasn’t even particularly funny, and it was nothing compared to the beating that any Republican takes on a daily basis. However, it offended the delicate sensibilities of Democrats everywhere.

Someone had spoken words that dared question the Queen, and they had to be punished.

If you missed it, here it is: