VIDEO: Scott Baio’s response to Nicole Eggert’s sexual misconduct claims is absolutely devastating

Do note: If you are falsely accused of sexual misconduct and you want to effectively respond, this is how you do it:

But what I do know is this: A man who is falsely accused, and knows for sure that he didn’t do what he was accused of, does exactly what Baio does here. He lays out the whole story. In detail. He shows you the documentation to back up his side of the story. He takes you through the whole history.

The fact that his wife is so squarely in his corner tells you that she doesn’t believe Eggert’s claims either. She’s not just standing by his side like a dutiful, wronged political wife. She’s helping him to organize and present the facts.

I support the women who are coming out with genuine stories of sexual misconduct by men, regardless of the politics or other affiliations of anyone involved. I know Baio is conservative, but if he’s really done something wrong, he wouldn’t deserve a pass just because he’s on Team Red.

But having watched this, do you really think he did?

If Eggert is really lying about this, then Baio is right that she’s now casting doubt on every story that will be brought forward by a woman from here on in. The #MeToo movement has now opened the door for rent-seeking liars who don’t have the facts on their side, but do have Lisa Bloom trying to negotiate interview and book deals for them.

The real stories need to be taken seriously. But the liars need to be smacked down hard - like this. If it turns out later that Baio was in fact guilty as charged, I’ll regret having believed him today. But his response is detailed, sincere and backed up by documentation of his facts. I hope you never get falsely accused of anything. But if you do, this is how you handle it.