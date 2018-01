Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

After Acosta repeatedly tried to bait him with insinuations that he's a racist

VIDEO: Trump orders CNN’s grandstanding clown Jim Acosta out of Oval Office



Trump was actually pretty chill about it, and he didn’t take Acosta’s bait. He didn’t yell, and you have to listen rather closely to hear him say, “Out.” But he absolutely does, and it’s easy to figure out why: President Trump orders CNN's Jim Acosta to get OUT of Oval Office after latest outburst. pic.twitter.com/n2mxIkBdEn — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 16, 2018

Keep in mind, this is a guy who was just recently promoted by CNN to the role of chief White House correspondent. He’s constantly making a spectacle of himself by either shouting inflammatory questions like this or playing oppressed First Amendment victim. And what does he expect Trump to say when he asks if he only wants people to come in from “Caucasian countries”? Sure, Jim! That’s exactly what I want! No darkies! This is America! A smart reporter once told me that asking confrontational questions gets you attention, but it rarely yields any information that’s useful to your readers or viewers. Clearly Jim Acosta’s priority is attention for himself, with Donald Trump as his foil. I’m sure he’ll go into full victim mode after being told to kindly exit the Oval Office today. But a grandstander like him is no victim. And if CNN wants to know why Trump is constantly berating them, they should consider the kinds of people they choose to put on air, and on an important beat like this one. By the way, I have no idea what Borat is doing there. Ask Josh Caplan!

