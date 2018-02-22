Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Watch Vice President Mike Pence’s CPAC 2018 speech here

February 22, 2018

Mike Pence just delivered his address to CPAC 2018 and, by all accounts, he knocked it out of the park.

The speech is one part outline of the administration’s successful first year, one part attack on the media, one part desire to unite populists and party-loyalists, and about ten parts warm-up for President Trump’s speech tomorrow.

All in all, it’s a solid, entertaining, twenty minutes.

