Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

FBI statement: Protocols were not followed

We were given detailed tips about Florida shooter’s guns, desire to kill, shooting plans Jan. 5



What in the hell is going on at the FBI. Yesterday, we talked about how the FBI received a tip regarding a YouTube post supposedly made by Parkland Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz back in September. In it he claimed he wanted to become a “professional school shooter.” The FBI, allegedly, made cursory inquiries into the matter and then dropped it. That was bad enough.

Then this morning we learned, via a CNN report, that “Broward sheriff’s deputies were called to the Cruz family home 39 times since 2010.” Now we know that, on January 5th of this year, the FBI received a tip which included detailed information regarding his guns, his bizarre behavior, his social media profile, his desire to murder, and his plan to carry out a school shooting. ...And the FBI did nothing. In their statement, the FBI claims “protocols were not followed.” On January 5, 2018, a person close to Nikolas Cruz contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line (PAL) tipline to report concerns about him. The caller provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting. Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami Field Office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken. We have determined that these protocols were not followed for the information received by the PAL on January 5. The information was not provided to the Miami Field Office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time.

Let that sink in for a minute. They could have saved all those lives …and didn’t. They had all of that - including the shooter’s name - last week. And they couldn’t be bothered to follow up on it. I think it’s now beyond fair to ask: Just what the hell is going on at the FBI? Their agents are furiously text each other about “insurance plans” designed to overthrow a President. James Comey outlines the crimes of Hillary Clinton in a national press conference, before pretending there’s no way to prosecute her. Over and over again they fail to prevent terrorist attacks and mass shootings despite being warned of the dangers posed by the people involved, and now we have this. By their own statements admission, they had EVERY piece of information they needed, they sat on their hands, and they let children die. FBI Director Christopher Wray added: “We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy. All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.”

Continued below... They “deeply regret” it. Gee… Thanks for that. This should fill every American with absolute rage. UPDATE: Someone managed to wake Jeff Sessions up long enough for him to offer this.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.