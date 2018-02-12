What is your problem with a united Jerusalem?

Let me ask the left a few questions:

Do you also support a divided city where you live, a large part chopped off for blacks, another large part chopped off for Hispanics, another large part chopped off for Asians, and another for whomever of your choosing?

If you still have a problem with a United Jerusalem, do you have a similar problem with a united capital of any other nation - including yours?

Have other nations around the world not decided where and at which city their capital shall be located?

If yes, can you name them?

Have other nations around the world not decided into whose foreign capital they will place their embassies? If not, who decided for them?

And, if you know their names, please feel free to express it.

Can you name any other nation, other than Israel, whose civilization is as ancient and continuous as is Israel’s and whose capital has been in the same location over that entire time?

Is your nation’s capital as old as Israel’s and continuously inhabited by its indigenous people since its inception - as is the case for Israel?

If yes, please name it.

So, after having answered these quesitons, you still have an issue with a United Jerusalem governed by the same people who established it?

If yes, can it mean that you have a little something - a problem with the Jews - you need to work out?