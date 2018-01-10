Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

No, we're not making this up

Women’s March ditches pink ‘p***yhats’ - because they’re exclusionary, racist against brown genitals



There are plenty of good reasons not to wear a pink pussyhat. No one really needs a list of them, because “they look utterly ridiculous” should suffice. People who wear them look like complete morons, they aren’t taken seriously, and that undermines their cause. Even if I were to suspend disbelief and buy into the idea that the “Women’s March” was honestly about meaningful women’s issues - and not just a catch-all for a collection of socialist Cause célèbres - the hats wouldn’t make any sense. If women are angry that they’re not being taken seriously, a piece of vagina-based headgear is not the way to turn that problem around. So, for that reason, you might expect the organizers of next year’s Women’s March (yes there’s going to be one) to ditch the goofy hats.

You would be right. They are doing their best to discourage marchers from wearing “la vulve chapeau,” in 2018. However, they are not going to #resist the pussyhat thanks to a sane rationale such as “we look like idiots.” No, they’re doing it because the hats are exclusionary, and they may even be racist against people whose genitals are not pink. ...Yes, really. Allow us to direct your attention to the Detroit Free Press - a publication that seems ever-eager to redefine the term “absurd” - who just took a penetrating look at the pussyhat’s elimination: The reason: The sentiment that the pink pussyhat excludes and is offensive to transgender women and gender nonbinary people who don’t have typical female genitalia and to women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink. “I personally won’t wear one because if it hurts even a few people’s feelings, then I don’t feel like it’s unifying,” said Phoebe Hopps, founder and president of Women’s March Michigan and organizer of anniversary marches Jan. 21 in Lansing and Marquette. The state and national organizations, she said, have tried “to move away from the pussyhats for several months now, and are not making it the cornerstone of our messaging because ... there’s a few things wrong with the message.

“It doesn’t sit well with a group of people that feel that the pink pussyhats are either vulgar or they are upset that they might not include trans women or nonbinary women or maybe women whose (genitals) are not pink.” This, folks, is maximum liberalism. These people are so desperate to make sure that no one is ever offended that they’ve decided to jettison the most recognizable symbol of their movement. The hat was so politically correct that it was suddenly politically incorrect. Congratulations, progressives, you’ve outdone yourselves.

