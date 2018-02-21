Canada’s Mr. Dress Up Has No Big Boy Budget Pants

The Counterfeit Pal-Arabs By Victor Sharpe

So the Holocaust denying head of Terror, Inc, known as the Palestinian Authority, one Mahmoud Abbas, upped his erstwhile mentor and arch terrorist, Yasser Arafat, by spewing yet another Arabian Nights hallucinatory diatribe at the United Nations Security Council. It went as follows: “We are the descendants of the Canaanites that lived in the land of Palestine 5,000 years ago and continuously remained there to this day.”

Will Congress finally get tough on junk science? By Paul Driessen

A growing problem for modern industrialized Western societies is the legion of government agencies and unelected bureaucrats and allied nongovernmental organizations that seem impervious to transparency, accountability or reform. Their expansive power often controls public perceptions and public policies. Prominent among them are those involved in climate change research and energy policy. In recent years, they have adjusted data to fit the dangerous manmade climate chaos narrative, while doling out billions of taxpayer dollars for research that supports this perspective, and basing dire predictions and policy demands primarily on climate models that assume carbon dioxide now drives climate and weather (and the sun, water vapor, ocean currents and other powerful natural forces have been relegated to minor roles).

Academy Awards 2018: ‘Me and My Uterus’ By Judi McLeod

Planned Parenthood’s Indiana and Kentucky affiliate must have thought that God and Science took the weekend off when it stated—11 times—in a tweet that “some men have a uterus”. Safe to say that both the Creator and Science are united in the concept that only women — not men — come into the world with a uterus and other female reproductive organs, save for very rare genetic conditions that few humans are born with.

Prince William visit will advance Jordan-Israel two-state solution By David Singer

Kensington Palace’s carefully-crafted tweet announcing that “The Duke of Cambridge will visit Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the Summer” - could spark a diplomatic war with far-reaching implications.

U.S. consumer confidence highest in 14 years By Herman Cain

The importance of consumer confidence to economic growth cannot be overstated. When people feel good about the economy, they confidently spend and invest their money. Sometimes you get false consumer confidence that spurs people to spend for a period of time, but when it’s not based on something fundamentally sound, it doesn’t last for long.

ABC: Anything But Conservative By Jeff Crouere

The people of the United States are not being very well represented by their broadcast and cable news networks. Except for Fox News, all of the other major television news operations are decidedly liberal, even though the country is considered to be center-right politically. While there is a Republican in the White House and the party controls most state legislatures, and the Congress has 33 Governors, most of the mainstream news media is in lockstep with the opposition party, the liberal Democrats.

Make TRUMP TV a Permanent Feature, Mr. President! By Judi McLeod

Trump TV—showcasing the desperation of Democrats-in-Exile—transcends Fake News and is what the social media identifies as “trending” to boot. Seemingly piqued and panicked, reuters.com called President Donald Trump “bringing cameras into normally private White House talks with lawmakers that feature sharp debates and, seemingly, policy-making on the fly”, “a case of reality TV meets Washington”.

The Cunning Deceit of Facebook’s Big Algorithm Game By Judi McLeod

Facebook’s already clearing the deck to return Democrats-in-Exile to victory in this year’s coming Midterms. The world’s largest social media network has already pared down President Donald Trump’s Facebook presence by about 45 percent.

Broward County Sheriffs Trained Area Mosque Attendees How To Protect Themselves By Judi McLeod

Not let out in the mainstream media’s “official narrative” on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is that the Broward County Sheriff’s Department had been spending resources on firearms training at radical area mosques with attendees being taught how to protect themselves.

