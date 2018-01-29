Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Denial

Don’t worry! The Draft Oprah people aren’t taking no for an answer



They sort of remind me of the global warming people. This freezing winter is only further evidence that the planet is warming! And so is everything else that ever happens. Why? Because you want it to be. Somehow I ended up on the mailing list for the Draft Oprah 2020 Committee, and you might think they’d take Oprah’s own statement of disinterest last week as a clue that maybe they should spend their time on something else. You’d think that. But you’d be wrong:

Statement by Cormac Flynn, national director of the National Committee to Draft Oprah Winfrey for President of the United States 2020: Ms. Winfrey’s comments reported in the media today are an eloquent demonstration of why the Draft Oprah effort is needed. Her reluctance is understandable given the current tenor of American politics. The draft committee process exists specifically to encourage a reluctant candidate to run.



If we want her or other talented and qualified Americans to serve, we need to show them that millions of fellow Americans will work for their election and support and help their efforts to change our country for the better.



America needs a president with the kind of skills and proven leadership of a person like Oprah Winfrey. And we need to demonstrate our support for that idea. As Oprah herself has said: “You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” They’re not wrong about that, but they’re turning it upside down. The principle is not that you get everything you ask for. It’s that you don’t get anything you don’t ask for. If you knew you were going to get everything you asked for, and there was no risk of being turned down, you’d ask for everything you ever wanted without hesitation.

If I was a Democrat and I was looking at a field of contenders headlined by Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, I’d be looking for an alternative too The challenge in asking is in dealing with the unknown outcome of the request. You might be told no. You might be laughed at. You might be belittled. You might be humiliated. You might be told gently and lovingly that what you’ve requested isn’t really in your best interests or anyone else’s, and you might learn from that. Or you might be told yes. The people who want Oprah to run for president seem to have been given their answer. Because it’s not the one they wanted, they’ve convinced themselves that no doesn’t really mean no. I wonder if Aziz Ansari is on this committee. I can sort of understand how they feel. If I was a Democrat and I was looking at a field of contenders headlined by Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, I’d be looking for an alternative too. But maybe they’d better spend their time coming up with a positive vision for the country, since the Trump economy is starting to roll. Without that, I don’t think it matters who they nominate.

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.