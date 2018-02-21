Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

How chemistry can improve bargain hot cocoa (video)

WASHINGTON— Nobody really likes bargain hot cocoa powder. It’s lumpy, it’s too thin and it leaves scummy residue behind. But premium hot cocoa mix is too expensive for some imbibers. Fortunately, Reactions is here with some easy kitchen chemistry hacks to turn cheap cocoa mix into a satisfying cold weather pick-me-up:





American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.