Racism. Even in our coins!

Today’s ‘thing that is racist but really isn’t’ - Olympic coin tosses!



If you don’t know the name Shani Davis, it’s probably an indicator that you’re not a zealous follower of Olympic speed-skating. Davis is, frankly, an amazing athlete. He was not only the first African-American to win an individual gold medal at the winter games, but also the first man ever to win back-to-back gold in the Olympic 1000 meter. This year, he’ll be competing in his 5th Olympic Games and, evidently, he wanted to carry the flag as our team entered the arena.

As you probably know - coin tosses are super-racist He’s not going to. That honor is decided by a vote. This year there were 8 nominated candidates, and the vote ended in a tie between Davis and Luge veteran Erin Hamlin. Hamlin is the only American of all the many, many, genders ever to have medalled in her sport. To break the tie, the decision came down to a coin flip. Davis is black, Hamlin is white, and - as you probably know - coin tosses are super-racist. Hamlin will be carrying the flag and, despite saying it’s “no problem,” Davis doesn’t sound too pleased. I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/dsmTtNkhJs — Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 8, 2018

