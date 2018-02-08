Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Racism. Even in our coins!

Today’s ‘thing that is racist but really isn’t’ - Olympic coin tosses!

By —— Bio and Archives--February 8, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Today's 'thing that is racist but really isn't' - Olympic coin tosses!, Racism. Even in our coins!
If you don’t know the name Shani Davis, it’s probably an indicator that you’re not a zealous follower of Olympic speed-skating. Davis is, frankly, an amazing athlete. He was not only the first African-American to win an individual gold medal at the winter games, but also the first man ever to win back-to-back gold in the Olympic 1000 meter.  This year, he’ll be competing in his 5th Olympic Games and, evidently, he wanted to carry the flag as our team entered the arena.

As you probably know - coin tosses are super-racist

He’s not going to.  That honor is decided by a vote. This year there were 8 nominated candidates, and the vote ended in a tie between Davis and Luge veteran Erin Hamlin. Hamlin is the only American of all the many, many, genders ever to have medalled in her sport. To break the tie, the decision came down to a coin flip.

Davis is black, Hamlin is white, and - as you probably know - coin tosses are super-racist.

Hamlin will be carrying the flag and, despite saying it’s “no problem,” Davis doesn’t sound too pleased.

Continued below...

So, remember.  Tie-breaking coin tosses are now racist and their results have something to do with honor and Black History Month.  What exactly that is? ...I’m not entirely sure.

But I figured you’d want to be made aware of today’s ‘thing that is racist but really isn’t.’

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: