Cover Stories, News

At 74 years or at any other age, Savage would defend Teddy to his very last punch, and woe betide any assailant—no matter how much taller or how much weightier—who would dare to shove his constant companion aside in any scuffle.

Anyone who knows radio talk show host Michael Savage, knows of his heartfelt love for his little toy poodle, Teddy.

Tell us again about that 2:30 a.m. telephone call. Tell us tomorrow, the day after and any day there after when you can.

Tell us again, Kellyanne Conway about how Huma Abedin called you so that haughty Hillary Clinton could concede to President- elect Donald Trump on Election Night.

On February 2, 2017, three Pakistani brothers with top access to the computer systems inside the U.S. House of Representatives containing some of the nation’s most sensitive information were removed from their positions by U.S. Capitol Police.

Unless you’re plugged in to the independent media, there’s a good chance that you’ve not yet heard of one of the largest and arguably most important cases of government infiltration in recent history.

Election Campaign 2016 is not over because it was never meant to be over if Hillary bit the dust. What’s unraveling now is Backup Plan II, the contingency plan that would be dropped on unsuspecting masses in the event of haughty Hillary losing the election.

In the real time of the present, Presidential Election Campaign 2016 is not over, it is only just beginning.

Canada Free Press reader Bette Hayes sent a note this morning commenting on the bleak look in FBI director James Comey’s eyes during yesterday’s Congressional hearings. My response back to her was that the eyes are the windows of the soul and Comey’s have ‘that haunted look of a lost and tortured soul’.

David Rockefeller left Mother Earth to meet his Master on Monday, but his legacy for a United Nations-led One World Order lives on.

The day after the ISIS-admitted terrorist attack that rocked British Parliament on Wednesday and Canada is getting ready to pass M-103, in a back-door ban of “Islamophobia”.

This is it. This is the last chance we have of returning our nation to an agenda of America First. If the globalists among the perpetually re-elected twin headed bird of prey that is the best Congress money can buy along with their Deep State/Permanent Government allies can successfully thwart this attempt to make America Great Again, there will be no reprieve.

SAN JOSE , CA—In mid-March, a group of United States senators wrote a letter to newly appointed Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, demanding he launch an investigation into funding that the Obama State Department parsed out to organizations initiated or supported by billionaire George Soros. It is alleged that such funding provided by the American taxpayer was used in efforts to undermine the internal politics of several nations throughout the world.

“Guys, we’ve got one shot here,” [President Trump] told members of the Freedom Caucus at a meeting in the Cabinet Room, according to a person present in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was private. “This is it—we’re voting now.”

President Trump is finished with negotiating and is demanding lawmakers get down to business and vote on House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare-replacement package today.

Earlier this week, you probably saw a story about Chelsea Clinton receiving a lifetime achievement award. The Hill ran it with some dubious language, and many people missed the fact that it was an award from “Lifetime” the television network.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is still upset by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) decision last year to not act on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. In fact he is imploring Democrats to vote against “Mr. Nice Guy” Neil Gorsuch, saying “it’s not his turn.”

In a recent opinion column for The Washington Post, former United Nations ambassador and national security advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice, had the temerity to lecture President Donald Trump about telling the truth. She writes that “our friends must be able to trust the word of the U.S. president.”

The image having sealed a message that was indelible, Canadian Liberals called back their cardboard cutouts of ‘ain’t-he-handsome’ Justin Trudeau from being used for hundreds of “diplomatic events”.

Bacteria Are Everywhere By Jack Dini -- Global Warming-Energy-Environment Bacteria are tiny, one-celled organisms—generally 4/100,000 of an inch wide (1 micron) and somewhat longer in length. What bacteria lack in size, they make up in numbers. We can’t avoid them.

Media Lose Another Round to Trump By Cliff Kincaid -- American Politics On the same day that the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal warned that President Donald Trump was going to go down in history as a “fake president,” in part because of his “false tweet” about the “wiretapping” of Trump Tower, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee disclosed evidence of the wiretapping, also known as surveillance.

Politics Of Recent Decades Has Made American Cities Less Safe By Gail Jarvis -- American Politics When you read about the worst cities in the United States you’ll find that they all share a common characteristic: each has been under Democratic leadership for decades. Most of you have read horror stories about some of these cities; Detroit, Cleveland, Birmingham, St. Louis, and New Orleans. In many ways, the deterioration of these cities is a microcosm of what’s gone wrong with our nation.

Schumer promises Gorsuch filibuster, so McConnell, McCain, and Graham tease Reid’s ‘nuclear’ option By Robert Laurie -- American Politics Whether you like to refer to it as “The Nuclear Option,” the “rule change,” or “The Reid Option,” know this: Rumors of its usage for the Neil Gorsuch appointment are everywhere.

We have now hit full-on crazy By BombThrowers -- Ann Coulter -- American Politics Liberals are ecstatic that a judge in Hawaii is writing immigration policy for the entire country, and that policy is: We have no right to tell anyone that he can’t live in America. (Unless they’re Christians—those guys we can keep out.)

Foreign Buyers Tax Won’t Solve GTA Housing Affordability Crisis By Canadian Taxpayers Federation -- Christine Van Geyn, CTF Ontario Director -- Canada & World The middle class dream is slipping through the fingers of families in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and the fault lies with our politicians.

“Twice Put in Jeopardy” By Gary Hunt -- American Politics Of course, we must start with the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, as it is the “supreme Law of the Land. The pertinent part reads:

Democrats turn to convicted domestic terrorist Brett Kimberlin in bizarre anti-Trump scheme By Matthew Vadum -- American Politics Convicted terrorist bomber Brett Kimberlin was revealed this week to have worked with shady Democrat operative Alexandra Chalupa in a campaign to discredit President Trump.

Trump Administration Boycotts UN Human Rights Council’s Anti-Israel Hatefest By Joseph A. Klein -- American Politics The Trump administration decided to boycott the United Nations Human Rights Council’s special session bashing Israel this week. The Council is devoting time, during its regular annual month-long meeting in March, to take up ‘Agenda Item 7’ dealing with the “human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.”

High School Gang Rape Isn’t Slowing Maryland Sanctuary Bill By Matthew Vadum -- Guns-Crime-Terror-Security Maryland is moving forward with “sanctuary state” legislation shielding illegal aliens even after the rape of a 14-year-old girl by two illegals in a Maryland high school bathroom during school hours last week outraged state residents from Hagerstown to Ocean City.

The role of a judge By A. Dru Kristenev -- American Politics As United States Supreme Court Candidate Neil Gorsuch is questioned, scrutinized and skewered by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, the underlying issue that is skirted, and apparently misunderstood by many of the members, is the proper role of a judge.

Liberals Argued for Trump’s Travel Ban in Defense of DAPA By Timothy Birdnow -- American Politics Now that a lawless federal judge has issued a stay on Donald Trump’s temporary entry ban to citizens of unstable or terrorist-sponsoring countries, an order that Mr. Trump took great pains to bring into compliance with a previous stay that was upheld by the notoriously liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the question arises as to whether he had the authority to do so. Is Mr. Trump out of control or are the courts?

Houston Chronicle wants you to think Rick Perry attacked Texas A&M for electing a gay student govern By Dan Calabrese -- American Politics I’m torn about covering this at all because it’s so stupid. But that’s kind of why I have to. The media are forever looking for creative ways to make it appear conservatives simply hate . . .

Battle Continues Against Jacksonville LGBT Law By Liberty Counsel -- American Politics JACKSONVILLE, FL - Liberty Counsel filed a Motion for Summary Judgment today in John Parsons v. City of Jacksonville, Florida, a lawsuit to invalidate a city ordinance that adds “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as “protected categories” under Jacksonville law. Liberty Counsel’s motion shows the court that the ordinance, dubbed the “Human Rights Ordinance” or “HRO,” is so clearly illegal that it should be invalidated without the need for a trial.



Leftist media’s dangerous parlor game: Trump is just like… By BombThrowers -- Tina Trent -- American Politics Even for MSNBC commentators, the “Trump is Hitler” meme is growing a little threadbare. So the comp lit graduate students at the New York Times are still busy combing the earth to find Bond villains to equate with President Trump. And in doing so, they are stirring up the Bond villains.

Pray for Sanity By Daniel Greenfield -- Guns-Crime-Terror-Security Pray for London, Brussels and Paris. Then pray for Berlin, Nice and London again. And when you’re done, it might be your city’s turn to be on the wrong end of that hashtag.

Iqra Khalid being economical with the truth about motion M-103 regarding Islamophobia By J Desmond McGrath -- Canada & World Since my last open letter, I note you have moved ahead with your plans to outlaw freedom of speech under the guise of Islamophobia (a term not succinctly defined as part of the motion) aided and abetted by the still fawning entourage of Trudeau the younger (Trudeau the elder aptly called them “Trained Seals”) and sadly enough the NDP; poor Tommy Douglas must be turning over in his grave.

Ted Cruz: If criticizing judges is so awful, why are Dems gleefully trashing Neil Gorsuch? By Robert Laurie -- American Politics Unless you’ve just come back from a long stay in the woods, you probably know that Donald Trump has been vocal in his disdain for certain federal judges. They’ve basically ignored or rewritten the law to block his travel bans, and he’s none too pleased. This has given the left a serious case of the faux-outrage-vapors.

Gorsuch, Day 4. Petulant Senate Dems promise to trot out ‘victims of his rulings’ By Robert Laurie -- American Politics A few days ago, Dianne Feinstein tried to attack Neil Gorsuch as a man who refused to “stick up for the little guy.” It was a cheap shot that ignored the nature of the law, and the fact that judges aren’t supposed to be supporting a particular class of people - they’re supposed to support the U.S. Constitution. No more, no less.

The RINOcare disaster By BombThrowers -- American Politics It’s been a while since I’ve agreed with the Weekly Standard’s Bill Kristol, but he’s spot on here:

Trump can broker Israel-Jordan deal but no Israel-PLO agreement By David Singer -- American Politics President Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations—Jason Greenblatt—has returned from his wide-ranging meetings in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Amman and Jericho with zero prospects of Trump brokering a deal between Israel and the PLO.

