Cover Stories, News

Liberals GIGO ‘Trudeau, the Licking Post’

By Judi McLeod

The image having sealed a message that was indelible,  Canadian Liberals called back their cardboard cutouts of ‘ain’t-he-handsome’ Justin Trudeau from being used for hundreds of “diplomatic events”.

Chris Matthews Urges Democrats to Not Vote for “Mr. Nice Guy” Neil Gorsuch

By Don Irvine

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is still upset by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) decision last year to not act on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. In fact he is imploring Democrats to vote against “Mr. Nice Guy” Neil Gorsuch, saying “it’s not his turn.”

TRUMP DEMANDS HEALTH CARE VOTE TODAY

By Matthew Vadum

President Trump is finished with negotiating and is demanding lawmakers get down to business and vote on House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare-replacement package today.

This is the only chance to repeal Obamacare? Nonsense!

By BombThrowers

“Guys, we’ve got one shot here,” [President Trump] told members of the Freedom Caucus at a meeting in the Cabinet Room, according to a person present in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was private. “This is it—we’re voting now.”

MSM’s blatant hypocrisy, obvious double standard reflect a genuine bias and an imbalance in seeking

By Dennis Jamison

SAN JOSE, CA—In mid-March, a group of United States senators wrote a letter to newly appointed Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, demanding he launch an investigation into funding that the Obama State Department parsed out to organizations initiated or supported by billionaire George Soros. It is alleged that such funding provided by the American taxpayer was used in efforts to undermine the internal politics of several nations throughout the world.

Trump the Chumps

By Dr. Robert R. Owens

This is it.  This is the last chance we have of returning our nation to an agenda of America First.  If the globalists among the perpetually re-elected twin headed bird of prey that is the best Congress money can buy along with their Deep State/Permanent Government allies can successfully thwart this attempt to make America Great Again, there will be no reprieve.

Veil Dropped on Congress-Impeach-Trump Plans

By Judi McLeod

Canada Free Press reader Bette Hayes sent a note this morning commenting on the bleak look in FBI director James Comey’s eyes during yesterday’s Congressional hearings.  My response back to her was that the eyes are the windows of the soul and Comey’s have ‘that haunted look of a lost and tortured soul’.

Shadow Government’s Tyrannical ‘Twofer’ Doubles Down on Treachery

By Judi McLeod

In the real time of the present, Presidential Election Campaign 2016 is not over, it is only just beginning.

Election Campaign 2016 is not over because it was never meant to be over if Hillary bit the dust.  What’s unraveling now is Backup Plan II, the contingency plan that would be dropped on unsuspecting masses in the event of haughty Hillary losing the election.

Disastrous National Security Breach in U.S. Congress

By Doug Hagmann

Unless you’re plugged in to the independent media, there’s a good chance that you’ve not yet heard of one of the largest and arguably most important cases of government infiltration in recent history.

On February 2, 2017, three Pakistani brothers with top access to the computer systems inside the U.S. House of Representatives containing some of the nation’s most sensitive information were removed from their positions by U.S. Capitol Police.

Tell us again, Kellyanne, we need to hear it

By Judi McLeod

Tell us again, Kellyanne Conway about how Huma Abedin called you so that haughty Hillary Clinton could concede to President-
elect Donald Trump on Election Night.

Tell us again about that 2:30 a.m. telephone call.  Tell us tomorrow, the day after and any day there after when you can.

Even Michael Savage’s beloved poodle,’Teddy’ not safe from crazed anti-Trump attac

By Judi McLeod

Anyone who knows radio talk show host Michael Savage, knows of his heartfelt love for his little toy poodle, Teddy.

At 74 years or at any other age, Savage would defend Teddy to his very last punch,  and woe betide any assailant—no matter how much taller or how much weightier—who would dare to shove his constant companion aside in any scuffle.

American | Recent Columns

Media Lose Another Round to Trump

On the same day that the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal warned that President Donald Trump was going to go down in history as a “fake president,” in part because of his “false tweet” about the “wiretapping” of Trump Tower, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee disclosed evidence of the wiretapping, also known as surveillance.

Politics Of Recent Decades Has Made American Cities Less Safe

When you read about the worst cities in the United States you’ll find that they all share a common characteristic: each has been under Democratic leadership for decades. Most of you have read horror stories about some of these cities; Detroit, Cleveland, Birmingham, St. Louis, and New Orleans. In many ways, the deterioration of these cities is a microcosm of what’s gone wrong with our nation.

We have now hit full-on crazy

Liberals are ecstatic that a judge in Hawaii is writing immigration policy for the entire country, and that policy is: We have no right to tell anyone that he can’t live in America. (Unless they’re Christians—those guys we can keep out.)

The role of a judge

As United States Supreme Court Candidate Neil Gorsuch is questioned, scrutinized and skewered by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, the underlying issue that is skirted, and apparently misunderstood by many of the members, is the proper role of a judge.

Liberals Argued for Trump’s Travel Ban in Defense of DAPA

Now that a lawless federal judge has issued a stay on Donald Trump’s temporary entry ban to citizens of unstable or terrorist-sponsoring countries, an order that Mr. Trump took great pains to bring into compliance with a previous stay that was upheld by the notoriously liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the question arises as to whether he had the authority to do so. Is Mr. Trump out of control or are the courts?

Battle Continues Against Jacksonville LGBT Law

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Liberty Counsel filed a Motion for Summary Judgment today in John Parsons v. City of Jacksonville, Florida, a lawsuit to invalidate a city ordinance that adds “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as “protected categories” under Jacksonville law. Liberty Counsel’s motion shows the court that the ordinance, dubbed the “Human Rights Ordinance” or “HRO,” is so clearly illegal that it should be invalidated without the need for a trial.

Leftist media’s dangerous parlor game: Trump is just like…

Even for MSNBC commentators, the “Trump is Hitler” meme is growing a little threadbare. So the comp lit graduate students at the New York Times are still busy combing the earth to find Bond villains to equate with President Trump. And in doing so, they are stirring up the Bond villains.

Pray for Sanity

Pray for London, Brussels and Paris. Then pray for Berlin, Nice and London again. And when you’re done, it might be your city’s turn to be on the wrong end of that hashtag.

Iqra Khalid being economical with the truth about motion M-103 regarding Islamophobia

Since my last open letter, I note you have moved ahead with your plans to outlaw freedom of speech under the guise of Islamophobia (a term not succinctly defined as part of the motion) aided and abetted by the still fawning entourage of Trudeau the younger (Trudeau the elder aptly called them “Trained Seals”) and sadly enough the NDP; poor Tommy Douglas must be turning over in his grave.

